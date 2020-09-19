https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517223-graham-signals-support-for-confirming-a-nominee-this-year

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamSenate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg Democratic senator calls for eliminating filibuster, expanding Supreme Court if GOP fills vacancy What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies MORE (R-S.C.) signaled he intends to support President Trump Donald John TrumpObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE (R-Ky.) in their efforts to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court this year after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE on Friday.

The South Carolina senator pointed to recent statements he’s made saying that he would back the filling of a vacancy in 2020 before the election.

“After Kavanaugh, the rules have changed as far as I’m concerned,” Graham said in an August article he highlighted, apparently referencing the acrimony over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughProgressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy Senate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg Trump reacts to Ginsburg’s death: ‘An amazing woman who led an amazing life’ MORE’s confirmation in 2018.

Graham was a top supporter of Kavanaugh during his confirmation process, which it was upended by sexual assault allegations.

In an article from The Hill Graham referenced, the lawmaker said a vacancy in 2020 would be handled differently than in 2016, when the Senate GOP blocked a pick from former President Obama, because this year the same party controls the Senate and White House.

“Well, Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE was a different situation. You had the president of one party nominating, and you had the Senate in the hands of the other party. A situation where you’ve got them both would be different. I don’t want to speculate, but I think appointing judges is a high priority for me in 2020,” Graham said in May.

As to my view of filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020, I’d encourage you to review these most recent statements. NBC Newshttps://t.co/wGnCdcpJjr The Hillhttps://t.co/cagapf6S9t — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

When asked for further comment, Graham’s office pointed to his tweet.

Graham’s remarks come after Democrats flooded social media with video of Graham from 2016 saying he’d uphold the same standard Republicans set that year in 2020.

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” Graham said in the resurfaced video from 2016.

Graham is just the latest of several GOP senators to say they would support efforts to fill the vacancy this year, and Trump and McConnell have already said they intend to move forward with a nominee.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

“I fully understand where President @realDonaldTrump is coming from,” Graham responded.

I fully understand where President @realDonaldTrump is coming from. https://t.co/qlhtEwTCdX — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

The stance has infuriated Democrats, who are still smarting over McConnell’s efforts to prevent Garland, Obama’s 2016 nominee, from receiving a confirmation hearing after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerPelosi orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor Ginsburg Ginsburg in statement before her death said she wished not to be replaced until next president is sworn in Democrats call for NRA Foundation to be prohibited from receiving donations from federal employees MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted, a verbatim remark from one McConnell gave in 2016 after Scalia’s death.

