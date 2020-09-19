https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-nominee-confirmation-senate/2020/09/19/id/987768

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hinted he would support attempts by President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to the opening on the Supreme Court caused by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Graham tweeted Saturday morning:

“As to my view of filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020, I’d encourage you to review these most recent statements.”

That tweet referenced an August NBC News article where Graham implied he would move along a nominee if there was an opening on the Supreme Court.

“After Kavanaugh, the rules have changed as far as I’m concerned,” Graham said in an August article, pointing to the conflict over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Graham stood out in 2018 as a major proponent of Kavanaugh during his confirmation process.

Graham also pointed to an article from The Hill where he said a Supreme Court opening in 2020 would go differently than in 2016, when Republicans in the Senate GOP blocked a pick from former President Barack Obama. This year, he said, the GOP has control of the Senate and the White House.

“Well, Merrick Garland was a different situation: You had the president of one party nominating, and you had the Senate in the hands of the other party,” Graham told The Hill. “A situation where you’ve got them both would be different. I don’t want to speculate, but I think appointing judges is a high priority for me in 2020.”

