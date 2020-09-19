http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p2Pn-5Pj_Ao/

Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley told The Kyle Olson Show this week that Democrats “absolutely” may try to steal the election in places like Detroit.

“Only because of past being prologue,” Gidley said, arguing Democrats are trying to shift to mail-in voting just weeks before the election without putting proven, working procedures and protocols in place to ensure election integrity.

“You cannot reasonably expect any entity to count votes by the tens of millions in a manner in which they’ve never done before just a few weeks out before an election,” he said.

A good example was Detroit, where ballot counters were overwhelmed with the number of absentee votes during the August primary.

An eyewitness recently told The Kyle Olson Show that as many as 20,000 ballots were sent through machines by weary workers who wanted to go home:

According to Michigan law, ballots that are not counted according to preset procedures are to be disqualified.

On Thursday, President Trump shared a Breitbart News story on Twitter reporting that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had botched ballots for overseas troops.

…egregious behavior, which is just the way they want it. This was not a mistake, it was done illegally and on purpose. We want Mike! https://t.co/m1LLdk7Cc4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Trump alleged Benson “purposely” misprinted the ballots, which omitted Vice President Mike Pence.

Gidley said he did not know if there was any motivation behind the ballot error made by Benson, but added, “It seems whenever mistakes are made, whether they be in the media, whether it be by tech giants, whether it be by social media outlets, whatever it is — a secretary of state and a ballot — it always seems to advantage Democrats. It always cuts against the president.”

