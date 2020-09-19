https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hundreds-angry-leftists-gather-outside-mitch-mcconnells-house-kentucky-hoping-threats-prevent-holding-scotus-vote/

Angry leftists started protesting in front of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday around noon.

The protest mob blocked the street and continued to grow all day.

In typical Democrat fashion the mob believes if they use enough threats and brute force then McConnell will cave and cancel the vote on a new Supreme Court Justice.

It’s going to be a wild few weeks ahead.

This is the scene outside Sen. McConnell’s house, where a protest began over McConnell’s statement regarding the Supreme Court justice seat. Police came to clear the road, and protesters have been arguing with an officer for about 20 minutes over blocking the road. pic.twitter.com/6n0rgEVKxo — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 19, 2020

Outside of @senatemajldr house right now. Crowd getting bigger. LMPD trying to keep people on sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/0AKxmfHpML — Joel Willett (@realJoelWillett) September 19, 2020

This is in front of Mitch McConnell’s house! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KncCCQzT0S — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) September 19, 2020

These are the cops at Mitch McConnell’s house an hour ago. I’m doing my part. For the record, my camera couldn’t get the whole block of marching cops in one pic. pic.twitter.com/bRumD3j7Vq — Elizabeth (@Elizabe88086979) September 19, 2020

BREAKING: Pissed off DEMs peacefully protesting outside of Mitch McConnell’s house, loudly chanting “Move Mitch, get out the way!” LOVE THIS.#GetMitchorDieTrying pic.twitter.com/dMgUVGKxev — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 19, 2020

