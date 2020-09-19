https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hundreds-angry-leftists-gather-outside-mitch-mcconnells-house-kentucky-hoping-threats-prevent-holding-scotus-vote/

Angry leftists started protesting in front of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday around noon.

The protest mob blocked the street and continued to grow all day.

In typical Democrat fashion the mob believes if they use enough threats and brute force then McConnell will cave and cancel the vote on a new Supreme Court Justice.

It’s going to be a wild few weeks ahead.

