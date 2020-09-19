https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/begins-angry-violent-democrats-post-mitch-mcconnells-home-address-online-will-hold/

On Friday night news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away at him surrounded by family.

The shock surrounding her death quickly turned to whether she would be replaced by this GOP Senate and President.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell answered that question on Friday night.

McConnell announced that he will hold a vote on the SCOTUS nominee.

TRENDING: Obama Statement on Ginsburg Demands GOP Senate Honors Her Dying ‘Instructions’ and Put Off Vote on Supreme Court Nominee Until New President Sworn In

Of course, this caused angry outbursts from the already violent and destructive far left mob.

Within hours angry leftists posted Mitch McConnell’s address online and on social media.

These tweets are all still live on far left Twitter.

The left immediately doxed the GOP Majority leader.

The left has already announced protests today outside of Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky.

This is the modern day left.

They immediately reacted to the news with threats of violence.

And after months of leftist rioting we all know those are not empty threats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

