On Friday night news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away at home surrounded by family.

The shock surrounding her death quickly turned to whether she would be replaced by this GOP Senate and President.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell answered that question on Friday night.

McConnell announced that he will hold a vote on the SCOTUS nominee.

Of course, this caused angry outbursts from the already violent and destructive far left mob.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III released a statement on Saturday saying Democrats will pack the court when they take control.

If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021. It’s that simple. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 19, 2020

