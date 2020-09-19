https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/19/its-not-like-theres-much-going-on-people-are-wondering-why-joe-biden-called-it-a-day-at-830-a-m-with-an-election-around-the-corner/

There’s so much going on in the country at the moment that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden couldn’t wait to get out on Saturday and take on all the issues facing America. Oh wait, that’s President Trump. The Biden campaign called it a day at about 8:30 a.m.:

The Biden campaign has called a lid at 8:35am, per pool. So we won’t see Joe Biden today. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 19, 2020

The Biden campaign has already called a lid, per pooler @jessbidgood, so he won’t be making any in-person campaign appearances today. — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) September 19, 2020

There are seven weekends left to campaign before Election Day. Tonight the President is holding a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina. The Biden team called a lid at 8:34am, which means we won’t see the former Vice President for the rest of the day. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 19, 2020

Last Saturday the Biden campaign called it a day at 9 a.m.

Meh. Definitely not an important day for the democratic nominee to be out there saying stuff. nbd https://t.co/fHNBErOsLA — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 19, 2020

Right?

Still can’t get over how bizarre it is that Biden called an 8:30am lid the day after a progressive icon passes away. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

This is where the Democrat nominee goes out. Gives a speech on her legacy and the need to push forward etc. etc. etc..No nominee until after election etc.. Every network would carry it. Instead…nothing. Again, bizarre. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

That’s… That’s awfully early to call it a day. https://t.co/ozDCk0AVey — Ham and Mayonnaise Sammiches (@AndSammiches) September 19, 2020

Especially with an election basically just around the corner.

This seems like an odd time for a lid. https://t.co/TZhjaQAdIl — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 19, 2020

Just what you want from a leader in times of crisis. https://t.co/hmQHpWQsFw — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) September 19, 2020

It’s not like there’s much going on today https://t.co/WPhhJJwLCp — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 19, 2020

Not a confidence builder for Ds. https://t.co/ZWZOcp8i5z — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 19, 2020

Dem nominee takes the biggest day in recent American history off of work https://t.co/w6iAO2Kqq3 — Communist Carrot Party (@Iamjusthere4be1) September 19, 2020

Joe-mentum!

