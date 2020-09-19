https://townhall.com/columnists/juliestrausslevin/2020/09/17/biden-is-no-friend-of-israel-hes-an-adversary-n2576404

Biden claims he’s a friend of Israel but it just isn’t so. Let’s walk down memory lane with the most hostile, anti-Israel administration in American history. It was Obama-Biden that rewarded the Palestinian Authority (PA) with taxpayer dollars despite it handing out millions of dollars to PA terrorists for killing Americans and Israelis. It was Obama-Biden that pressured Israel to withdraw to indefensible borders, release Palestinian terrorists from jail, divide Israel’s capital Jerusalem, refrain from building homes, and more. Deafening silence from Obama-Biden regarding the PA’s murderous track record and its refusal to recognize Israel as the one Jewish state.

It was Obama-Biden that got in bed with Iran, the world’s single largest state sponsor of terrorism. How Obama-Biden fathomed making a deal with an enemy that cried, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” defies credulity. Obama-Biden gave Iran a clear pathway to nuclear weapons and billions of dollars, $1.8 billion of which was sent in cold, hard U.S.-taxpayer cash in the dead of night.

Biden pledges to re-enter the Iran deal. Iran’s goal of annihilating the United States and Israel doesn’t seem to bother Biden.

How precious that Biden is offended about foreign election interference when it was Obama-Biden that meddled in Israel’s election, funneling U.S.-taxpayer dollars to organizations trying to defeat PM Netanyahu and then misleading Congress about it.

It was Obama-Biden that refused to oppose the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement, whose goal BDS co-founder admitted is to eliminate “any Zionist state like the one we speak about [in present-day Israel].” Even WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin (not exactly a friend of Republicans) succinctly titled her piece, “Obama Winks at BDS” and stated it well: “That the administration would in any way encourage BDS practitioners or suggest that some forms of BDS might not be so objectionable is as unprecedented as it is unsurprising. It is increasingly difficult for fair-minded people to deny the president’s [Obama] anti-Israel animus.” The same goes for Biden.

And, on its way out of the door, it was the Obama-Biden administration that betrayed Israel again in December 2016 by orchestrating the U.N. Resolution 2334 vote, falsely claiming the Old City of Jerusalem was “illegal” and “Occupied Palestinian territory.” And if that wasn’t bad enough, Obama-Biden actually instigated the humiliation of Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danon by having every other ambassador at the Security Council table stand and applaud the Resolution’s passage as Danon sat there. As Ambassador Haley said with respect to the U.N.’s bias against Israel, “what really broke my heart … was how much the Obama administration contributed to it.”

Biden’s abysmal Israel track record speaks for itself. The United States simply cannot relive this nightmare and neither can Israel.

Julie Strauss Levin is an attorney who loves her country and the Jewish homeland of Israel.