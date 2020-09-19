https://nypost.com/2020/09/18/msnbc-guest-appears-to-drink-wine-on-camera-after-ruth-bader-ginsburg-death/

Cheers to you, RBG!

An MSNBC commentator knocked back a glass of wine on air while discussing the fate of the Supreme Court in light of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday.

Writer Rebecca Traister could be seen taking a sip of red vino from her glass as she was video-interviewed by host Chris Hayes about the future of the bench.

“Yes, it was wine. I got the news while at dinner with my family, got the call to be on Chris’s show soon after, and without thinking about it, brought my beverage with me,” Traister told The Post.

Twitter users lapped it up.

“We are all @rtraister chugging wine on @MSNBC with @chrislhayes tonight,” wrote Matt Wilstein, of the Daily Beast.

“Whoever this lady is drinking wine live on MSNBC… I feel you,” wrote another Twitter user, tacking on laughing and crying face emoji.

Traister embraced the attention, retweeting the clip while wishing everyone a happy Rosh Hashanah.

“L’shana tova. May her memory be a blessing,” she wrote. “And may this year bring the drive and determination to fight like fury because everything depends on our willingness to do so.”

Ginsburg died at age 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

