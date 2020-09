https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/leftists-twitter-vow-violence-mcconnell-attempts-replace-ginsburg/

(BREITBART) Blue check leftists on Twitter vowed violence in America if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attempts to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night at age 87.

Leftist writer Reza Aslan tweeted: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f***ing thing down.”

He later tweeted: “Over our dead bodies. Literally.”

