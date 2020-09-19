https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/liberal-woman-posts-selfie-video-hysterical-meltdown-death-justice-ginsburg-ruth-just-make-2021/

A liberal woman posted a video of herself have a hysterical meltdown over the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night. The woman is driving a car, swearing, screaming and shaking the steering wheel, ending in hysterical screeching.

“Holy f***ing s***, you guys! I’m driving your car but I just got a notification that Ruth Bader Ginsburg died!” “F***!” “Could this year get any f***ing wooooooorse!” TRENDING: RUTH BADER GINSBURG DEAD! Supreme Court Justice Dies at Home Surrounded by Family “Ruth! You just had to make it to twenty-twenty-one!” “Aaaaaaaaaaaaahhhh!!!!!!!”

A copy of her TikTok video was posted to Twitter:

Another “sane” reaction to RBG’s death 😂 pic.twitter.com/GGt3fq6Mx8 — Amy (@MaybeAmes) September 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

