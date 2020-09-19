https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/liberal-woman-posts-selfie-video-hysterical-meltdown-ginsburgs-death/

[WARNING: Language]

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) A liberal woman posted a video of herself have a hysterical meltdown over the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night. The woman is driving a car, swearing, screaming and shaking the steering wheel, ending in hysterical screeching.

“Holy f***ing s***, you guys! I’m driving your car but I just got a notification that Ruth Bader Ginsburg died!”

“F***!”

“Could this year get any f***ing wooooooorse!”

