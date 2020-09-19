https://conservativeus.com/video-a-man-chanting-roe-v-wade-is-dead-in-front-of-the-u-s-supreme-court-leftists-attempted-to-attack-him-and-shut-the-press-down-from-recording-it/

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night outside the Supreme Court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping together as they mourned the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol in a nighttime memorial. Dozens of people sat on the steps quietly reflecting on Ginsburg’s legacy.

Scores of memorial candles flickered in the wind along the front steps of the court as people knelt to leave bouquets of flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages for Ginsburg, who died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court. Prayer candles with Ginsburg’s photo on them were also left on the steps.

The memorial service remained mostly peaceful and somber, but turned tense for several minutes after a man with a megaphone approached people in the crowd and began to chant that “Roe v. Wade is dead,” a refence to the landmark Supreme Court ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

A large group confronted the man, leading to a brief shouting match. Many in the crowd began yelling “RBG” to try to drown out the man’s voice as he continued to say Republicans would push to quickly appoint a conservative justice to the court.

Video below:

DC: A man chanting “Roe v Wade is dead” in front of the United States Supreme Court after the announcement of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg Leftists attempted to shut him down and shut the press down from recording it pic.twitter.com/9M4lFbTkjv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 19, 2020

DC: “Don’t let the media show this” A fringe leftist was calling for the suppression of the media during a brief conflict last night in front of the United States Supreme Court after the announcement of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg pic.twitter.com/yI673FKaFy — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 19, 2020

The left becomes violent as always:

DC: “eat a big fat f*cking dick” A trashy leftist woman spewing vile language to a man chanting “Roe v Wade is dead” tonight in front of the United States Supreme Court after the announcement of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg pic.twitter.com/KLWz1Zfk2C — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 19, 2020

DC: An absolutely triggered SJW was going ballistic on a man chanting “Roe v Wade is dead” tonight in front of the United States Supreme Court after the announcement of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg pic.twitter.com/yXAD2V4jia — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 19, 2020

Only ten days ago, President Trump announced 20 new additions to his Supreme Court list.

FOX News reported:

Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception room of the White House, the president read off a list of names including Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky attorney general who recently spoke at the Republican Convention, as well as Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Other names include:

– Bridget Bade, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

– Paul Clement, former U.S. solicitor general

– Stuart Kyle Duncan, 5th Circuit judge

– Stephen Engel, assistant attorney general

– Noel Francesco, former solicitor general

– James Ho, 5th Circuit judge

– Gregory Katsas, D.C. Circuit judge

– Barbara Lagoa, 11th Circuit judge

– Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassdor to Mexico

– Carlos Muniz, Florida Supreme Court

– Martha Packold, Northern District of Illinois judge

– Peter Phipps, 3rd Circuit judge

– Sarah Pitlyk, Eastern District of Missouri judge

– Allison Jones Rushing, 4th Circuit judge

– Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president

– Lawrence Van Dyke, 9th Circuit judge

