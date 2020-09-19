https://mediarightnews.com/marjorie-greene-slams-twitter-for-not-taking-actions-on-leftist-threats/

Last night, there were many accounts on Twitter that issued threats of violence and riots, mainly focused on what the users would do if Republicans tried to put a new Justice in the Supreme Court before the election.

US Congressional Candidate Marjorie Greene shared one such threat, by Reza Aslan, who is an Iranian-born immigrant living in LA, where two sheriff’s deputies were ambushed last weekend. Aslan is also a professor and has appeared on CNN and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Aslan said that “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f–king thing down.” He later tweeted a response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s vow to hold a vote on President Trump’s nominee. “Over our dead bodies, literally.”

Greene responded to his initial tweet by saying, “Thousands of threats of violence & riots, like this, were made last night by leftists Not a single one of the accounts were banned or suspended.”

She added “But Twitter will take action against me for holding a gun in a picture?” She then promised that when she gets to Congress, she “will hold Big Tech ACCOUNTABLE!”

From Fox News:

Author Aaron Gouveia similarly blasted McConnell’s statement, saying: “F–k no. Burn it all down.”

A Canadian political science professor called for arson, prompting accusations he made a terroristic threat. “Burn Congress down before letting Trump try to appoint anyone to SCOTUS,” Waterloo professor Emmett MacFarlane tweeted.

In response, Canadian attorney Ezra Levant worried about the consequences for MacFarlane’s students.

“Macfarlane is a professor at @UWaterloo, promoting violence against his political enemies,” he said. “If you were a young woman in his class who was a Trump supporter, would you risk being a target of his violent rage if he found out about you? Should you transfer to a different class?”

The incredibly high stakes prompted what appeared to be panicked reactions from many on Twitter. Writer Beau Willimon threatened: “We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election.”

A member of Wisconsin’s ethics commission, Scott Ross, ordered Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., to “burn it all down” if he couldn’t stop McConnell. “F—–g A, Ed. If you can’t shut it down, burn it down,” he said.

Other tweets didn’t contain violent threats but indicated opponents wouldn’t take Ginsburg’s replacement lying down.

“If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots,” warned GQ writer Laura Bassett.