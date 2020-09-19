https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marshall-univ-professor-suspended-after-wishing-death-upon-all-trump-supporters/

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has suspended one of its faculty members after a video clip in which she says she wished Trump supporters would catch the COVID-19 virus and die before the election went viral on social media.

Professor Jennifer Mosher, of the school’s Biology department, was teaching a virtual class session Wednesday when she commented on supporters of President Donald Trump at an indoor political rally not wearing masks.

In the video, posted to Twitter by one of the students attending the session, Mosher stated “I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die. I’m sorry, but that’s so frustrating – just – I don’t know what else to do. You can’t argue with them, you can’t talk sense with them, uhm, I said to somebody yesterday I hope they all die before the election.”

