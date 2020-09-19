Filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner took aim and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today, writing “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave.”

“This is war,” the Hollywood filmmaker added.

“Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them,” he posted

One Twitter user agreeing with Rob Reiner replied “Not just Mitch. Lots of the R voters are gleeful.”

“Their sick view of proliferation that has noting to do with people dying in poverty bc once the babies are born Rs become the most selfish people@on the planet. They think God favors their actions? He does not,” the user added.

Another user also replied to Reiner “If they succeed in forcing another Trump justice to the court despite their promises not to do so this close to an election…”

“Then when we take Congress and the presidency, we MUST add 4 more justices to the court for a total of 13. Fair is fair.”