https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mass-shooting-in-rochester-12-wounded-2-dead-developing/

Posted by Kane on September 19, 2020 4:04 am

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

WATCH LIVE ROCHESTER — EXCELLENT WORK YOUNG MAN

Nice reporting by this young journalist in training…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...