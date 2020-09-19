https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/mississippi-high-court-rules-voters-covid-risks-dont-automatically?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Mississippi’s Supreme Court has ruled that voters don’t automatically qualify for absentee ballot just because they suffer from pre-existing conditions making them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The high court’s decision on Friday partly overturned Hinds County Chancery Judge Denise Owens, who ruled earlier this month that state law allows any voter with preexisting conditions impacting COVID-19 to vote by absentee ballot during the pandemic.

The justices ruled the local judge too broadly interpreted state law.

“The chancery court erred to the extent that its order declares … any voter with preexisting conditions that cause COVID-19 to present a greater risk of severe illness or death to vote by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the majority opinion stated.

“Having a preexisting condition that puts a voter at a higher risk does not automatically create a temporary disability for absentee-voting purposes,” the court ruled.

The state’s highest court also ruled that a doctor’s determination of coronavirus risk does not automatically qualify a voter for absentee voting.

“Had the Legislature intended to allow a voter to vote absentee based on a physician’s recommendation, it would have provided so accordingly with plain language. The Legislature did not do so,” the justices said.

