https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/new-canadian-covid-19-gargle-test-one-1st-kind-world-doctor-says/

(CNN) Most children in British Columbia can say goodbye to those icky swabs and uncomfortable Covid-19 tests as the Canadian province launches a new gargle method for students ages 4 to 19.

“It is one of the first of its kind around the world,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, at a press conference Thursday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the new test is just as accurate as tests using a nasal swab and is much easier to administer for children.

