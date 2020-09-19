http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/edtfr0kXQFg/

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) sent out a campaign email to supporters Friday supposedly from the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg only hours after the justice passed.

Pappas, a freshman Democrat wh0 is running for reelection this year in a district that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016, sent an email from supporters praising Ginsburg as a “hero” and “champion for justice.” The email reads:

We’re grieving, but we have to continue Justice Ginsburg’s fight. It’s on all of us now to move the mantle forward by honoring her legacy. We must continue to fight for justice, equality, reproductive rights, voting rights, and democracy itself in her name. May her memory lives on and may her example always guide us on our path forward.

While the email itself was innocuous, the decision by Pappas’s campaign to make it appear as if it was sent by the late justice herself quickly drew criticism from some on the right.

“Absolutely disgraceful that [Chris Pappas] would send a campaign email from ‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ after she passed away last night,” the New Hampshire Republican Party wrote on social media in response. “Her legacy in our nation’s judicial system deserves more respect than … cheap stunts like this.”

Absolutely disgraceful that @ChrisPappasNH would send a campaign email from “Ruth Bader Ginsburg” after she passed away last night. Her legacy in our nation’s judicial system deserves more respect than @NHDems are providing with cheap stunts like this. #nhpolitics #nh01 pic.twitter.com/G0xqcBhZnq — NHGOP (@NHGOP) September 19, 2020

Pappas’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

The freshman lawmaker represents one of 31 congressional seats that backed Trump four years ago, but flipped to Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections. As such, Pappas is a top target this election cycle of House Republicans, who only need 18 seats to regain the majority.

***Update***

After the email was sent, Pappas’s campaign issued an apology to supporters:



“Earlier today we sent this email with the incorrect sender, the campaign wrote. We apologize profusely for this mistake during such a difficult time. Congressman Pappas’s thoughts are with the Ginsburg family as we all celebrate Justice Ginsburg’s extraordinary life.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

