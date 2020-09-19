https://www.theblaze.com/news/ocasio-cortez-ginsburg-death-

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Friday that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s “earth-shattering” death should “radicalize” Democrats.

What are the details?

Speaking to followers in a lengthy Instagram video, Ocasio-Cortez said, “Let this moment radicalize you.”

“Let this moment really put everything into stark focus because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before,” she added, the Washington Examiner reported.

Despite being a stalwart progressive who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for the Democratic nomination, Ocasio-Cortez also urged supporters to immediately check their voter registration — so they can vote for Joe Biden in November.

“Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day,” she said. “We need to act in solidarity and protection for the most vulnerable people in our society who have already experienced the violent repercussions of this administration.”

“We need to focus on voting for Joe Biden. I don’t care if you like him or not,” she added, Fox News reported.

Later, Ocasio-Cortez suggested the American democracy hinges on whomever fills the Supreme Court vacancy.

“This kind of vacancy and this kind of tipping point is the difference between people having reproductive rights and the government controlling people’s bodies for them,” she said. “This kind of vacancy is the difference between us having healthcare and not. It’s the difference between us having a future and our climate or not, and the timing of this vacancy is extremely unsettling and scary to a lot of people.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight.”

“Our first, no 1 priority is to do everything possible to secure electoral college victory in Nov. This is the fight of and for our lives. That has always been true, & it becomes more true each day,” she added.

However, any fight that Democrats initiate may not succeed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced late Friday that the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee before the election.

Trump similarly said Saturday that Republicans must respond to the vacancy “without delay.”

“@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!” Trump said.

