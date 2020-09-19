https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oh-the-minneapolis-hilarity/

Posted by Kane on September 19, 2020 5:20 am

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

This first Marxist is priceless as she tries to explain the rise in violent crime

All three clips are different…

Don’t skip this last one

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...