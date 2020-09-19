https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oh-the-minneapolis-hilarity/

This first Marxist is priceless as she tries to explain the rise in violent crime

All three clips are different…

“Where are the police?” Minneapolis City Council complains to police chief about surge in crime … after they voted to defund and abolish the police! https://t.co/6QoCMwL5wm pic.twitter.com/VNueFdUawh — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 17, 2020

Don’t skip this last one