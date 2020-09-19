https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/ten-days-ago-president-trump-updated-list-supreme-court-justice-candidates-complete-list/

Only ten days ago, President Trump announced 20 new additions to his Supreme Court list.

FOX News reported:

Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception room of the White House, the president read off a list of names including Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky attorney general who recently spoke at the Republican Convention, as well as Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. Other names include: TRENDING: RUTH BADER GINSBURG DEAD! Supreme Court Justice Dies at Home Surrounded by Family – Bridget Bade, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals – Paul Clement, former U.S. solicitor general – Stuart Kyle Duncan, 5th Circuit judge – Stephen Engel, assistant attorney general – Noel Francesco, former solicitor general – James Ho, 5th Circuit judge – Gregory Katsas, D.C. Circuit judge – Barbara Lagoa, 11th Circuit judge – Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassdor to Mexico – Carlos Muniz, Florida Supreme Court – Martha Packold, Northern District of Illinois judge – Peter Phipps, 3rd Circuit judge – Sarah Pitlyk, Eastern District of Missouri judge – Allison Jones Rushing, 4th Circuit judge – Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president – Lawrence Van Dyke, 9th Circuit judge The president said the 20 new names are being added to his previous list of 25 judges.

(President Trump also blasted Biden for not releasing a list of potential SCOTUS nominees because they would be so far left that they would crumble under public scrutiny.)

WATCH:

BREAKING: President Trump announces additions to his list of potential SCOTUS nominees, including Sens. Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley pic.twitter.com/wPlSAWEQkH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2020

In November of 2017, President Trump added five names to his list of future potential picks. One of those names was Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, who we all know was his eventual second pick and now Supreme Court Judge.

FOX News reported:

Two of the latest candidates, Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Judge Kevin C. Newsom, were both nominated to their current positions by Trump in May, according to the White House. Barret serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit and Newsom serves on U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the statement said. The White House announced both nominations in May. Also on the list are Justice Britt C. Grant of the Supreme Court of Georgia, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and Justice Patrick Wyrick of the Supreme Court of Oklahoma.

Here is the original list updated with the list of names added in 2017:

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.) Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

It’s curious how President Trump knew only ten days ago that he would need to appoint a pick to the court so soon. But then again, we all knew that Justice Ginsburg was failing and with cancer.

Another observation is that the President selected his second pick, Justice Kavanaugh, from his updated list of candidates. This might indicate that his pick this time will be from his more recent list.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

