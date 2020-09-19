https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/package-containing-deadly-poison-ricin-addressed-president-trump-intercepted-authorities/

A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Trump was intercepted by authorities earlier this week.

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating.

CNN reported:

A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to two law enforcement officials. TRENDING: Obama Statement on Ginsburg Demands GOP Senate Honors Her Dying ‘Instructions’ and Put Off Vote on Supreme Court Nominee Until New President Sworn In Two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin. All mail for the White House is sorted and screened at an offsite facility before reaching the White House. The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter. Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist or acid form. If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and death by collapse of the circulatory system.

The package appeared to come from Canada, according to officials who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

A pack­age con­tain­ing ricin was in­ter­cepted in the White House mail, a U.S. of­fi­cial fa­mil­iar with the mat­ter said. The pack­age ap­peared to have come from Canada, and no sus­pects are yet in cus­tody, the of­fi­cial said. https://t.co/1RnKuOQHLy — Tim Morris (@tmorris504) September 19, 2020

