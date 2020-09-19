https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-declines-rule-out-using-impeachment-stymie-senate-approving-trump-scotus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined Sunday to rule out the possibility of the House impeaching President Trump in an effort to prevent the U.S. Senate from confirming a Supreme Court nominee during a lame duck session.

“Well we have our options, we have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now,” the California Democrat told ABC News.

The Friday death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a vacancy on the nation’s high court during the final stretch of the presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared Friday that the Senate will vote on whoever Trump nominates to serve on the Supreme Court.

