The British government could impose a fine as large as 10,000 pounds — or $13,000 — on those who fail to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 or having been traced to someone who is infected.

This isolation rule is slated to take effect on Sept. 28, according to the Associated Press.

People with small incomes who must contend with decreased income due to the mandated isolation will receive a single government payment of 500 pounds or $633, the outlet reported.

Britain is currently experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases.

So far there have been more than 392,000 coronavirus cases in the UK and more than 41,000 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.

