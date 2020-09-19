https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/philadelphia-antifa-attack-conservatives-filming-interviews-smash-car-windows-frightened-dog-inside/

Philadelphia Antifa attacked conservatives who were filming interviews for a YouTube channel on Saturday, then smashed out the windows of a vehicle with a frightened dog inside thinking that it was theirs.

Conservative political consultant Lisa Reynolds had volunteered to help content creator James Klug film footage at a rally against the Proud Boys in Philadelphia on Saturday where she was repeatedly assaulted.

Klug had brought a poster that said “Trump Isn’t Racist, Let’s Talk,” hoping to spark some interesting conversations, unfortunately, things quickly took a violent turn.

Tense moment at Clark Park when youtuber James Klug showed up with a Trump sign. Initially started peacefully but then a group of black-clad individuals chased him and his camera woman out of the park pic.twitter.com/iXC0EYxQLE — Nate Willison (@TheNatelyNews) September 19, 2020

TRENDING: Obama Statement on Ginsburg Demands GOP Senate Honors Her Dying ‘Instructions’ and Put Off Vote on Supreme Court Nominee Until New President Sworn In

BREAKING: black bloc Antifa assaults (yanks the hair) of a female named @Lisaelizabeth During an altercation in Clark Park when her crew, which included a content creator @realJamesKlug Was attacked while trying to interview protesters who waiting to intercept Proud Boys pic.twitter.com/wQXnUDOcuv — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

“We went to this Antifa and Black Lives Matter thing in Clark Park, within five minutes of us being there they stole the sign and ran away,” Reynolds told the Gateway Pundit. “Out of no where, someone pulled my hair from behind and someone else hit me in the back.”

Reynolds explained that there were at least 200 people who were clearly Antifa. They had to be escorted out by police, because the militant leftists were trying to follow them to their vehicle.

“It was brutal,” Reynolds explained. She said that people were spitting on Klug and assaulted him as well. Someone else pulled a bat out and started hitting it on the ground in front of them, as if they were going to hit them with it.

Protester shouts at violent protesters holding clubs “Stop f***ing touching him” as a man runs by and hits my legs with a metal club. VC @fromkalen from @scriberrnews pic.twitter.com/3HXPnB9UMg — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) September 19, 2020

The militants also smashed the vehicle of a man that they had mistook for being with Klug and Reynolds, but he was actually there to support their cause. A frightened dog was in the vehicle as they took a hammer to the windows.

BREAKING: a protester comes alongside creator @realJamesKlug with a bat and hits the ground next to him with force The crowd then turns on the man and confuses him for being a Trump supporter, calling him a Nazi They proceeded to destroy his car with hammers as he escaped pic.twitter.com/MPdP6Z1atf — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

PHILADELPHIA: black bloc Antifa falls to the ground after failing to drop kick a man they mistook for a Nazi, but was actually there to support their cause pic.twitter.com/Bvv3xEZF6E — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

BREAKING: Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows pic.twitter.com/P2eXbS1Ru9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

