Protesters flooded the streets of Portland again on Friday night after dangerous smoke from wildfires on the West Coast had halted demonstrations in the area, according to Portland Police.

Police have reported that the protesters were “engaged in criminal activity, including throwing items at officers.”

Authorities used smoke to disperse the crowd and law enforcement may have also deployed tear gas.

The Portland Police Department is prohibited from using chemical agents, but federal officers are not banned from using the substances.

Police arrested 11 people, most of whom were charged with disorderly conduct.

The new wave of protests comes as Portland Police have reported a shortage of manpower and resources to handle continuous demonstrations.

This latest protest revived a series of demonstrations in Portland following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

