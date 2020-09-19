https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/09/19/friday-night-riots-return-to-portland-police-appear-to-be-well-rested-by-the-way-they-respond/

Federal officers advance on retreating demonstrators after an illegal assembly was declared during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

For nearly two weeks the nightly riots in Portland that took place for the past three months have been largely absent.  Some attributed the fall-off in activity to the presence of numerous wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, while others saw a connection between the increased number of cases charged by the US Attorney in Oregon and the decline in enthusiasm by the BLM/Antifa crowd.

Whether the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the spark they were missing, or the rioters had always planned on returning to action tonight, return is exactly what they did.

The Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police, and various federal law enforcement agents were on hand to meet them. The feds came out to “play” because the rioters decided to try and occupy some street frontage near an ICE facility in Portland.

Here the rioters go on the offense — with umbrella carriers leading their brief “charge” on the approaching law enforcement agents.

Here they are doing their best impression of the Texans at the Alamo:

But alas, they once again feel under the jack-booted heels of the Five-Oh.

Saturday night is likely to bring larger crowds and more central organization.

I’ll try to bring you all the best video highlights early on Sunday morning.

Don’t touch that dial!!!

