https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/09/19/friday-night-riots-return-to-portland-police-appear-to-be-well-rested-by-the-way-they-respond/

Federal officers advance on retreating demonstrators after an illegal assembly was declared during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

For nearly two weeks the nightly riots in Portland that took place for the past three months have been largely absent. Some attributed the fall-off in activity to the presence of numerous wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, while others saw a connection between the increased number of cases charged by the US Attorney in Oregon and the decline in enthusiasm by the BLM/Antifa crowd.

Whether the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the spark they were missing, or the rioters had always planned on returning to action tonight, return is exactly what they did.

The Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police, and various federal law enforcement agents were on hand to meet them. The feds came out to “play” because the rioters decided to try and occupy some street frontage near an ICE facility in Portland.

Following a break from more than 100 days of rioting, #antifa in Portland have resumed their demonstration after air conditions improved. Tonight they gather outside the local ICE facility, a place they’ve attacked multiple times. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/yFXnDYKf7P — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

Feds and PPB come out again at the ICE facility pic.twitter.com/8AAFtmpIP7 — Peter (@gravemorgan) September 19, 2020

Familiar scenes of rioting in Portland once again tonight outside the ICE facility. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/0N2YCYmzPJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

Federal officers at the Portland ICE facility move out to arrest BLM-antifa rioters trespassing on the property. Antifa threw rubber balls all over the ground to make a slipping hazard but it failed to make anyone fall (yet). #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fJy80AnDam — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

~9:30pm federal officers move on the crowd from the ICE facility. Some people say it was declared a riot. pic.twitter.com/YXyKi02zbd — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) September 19, 2020

That chase a person down pic.twitter.com/abViKlNhkI — 45th ןǝןןɐɹɐd ʇsıpɹnsqɐ ǝpɐbıɹq (@45thabsurdist) September 19, 2020

Here the rioters go on the offense — with umbrella carriers leading their brief “charge” on the approaching law enforcement agents.

Antifa’s regrouped shield/umbrella line was broken up quickly by law enforcement in SW Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/8lRwP5Cw1B — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

Here they are doing their best impression of the Texans at the Alamo:

#Antifa rioters have regrouped in SW Portland after being pushed far away from the ICE facility. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/5xc0FOHhxQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

Riot line advances and shoots munitions at Protesters outside he ICE facility in Portland OR #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/aQcLiJ8AX5 — Peter (@gravemorgan) September 19, 2020

Riot line push – 3rd time tonight? pic.twitter.com/FlgSUPz0LS — Peter (@gravemorgan) September 19, 2020

But alas, they once again feel under the jack-booted heels of the Five-Oh.

Officers make arrests of antifa rioters in SW Portland. Smoke and gas fill the air. Looks like cops have been given directive to stop the riots from gaining momentum again. They’re shutting it down fast. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/uCtdUi0bPI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

Saturday night is likely to bring larger crowds and more central organization.

I’ll try to bring you all the best video highlights early on Sunday morning.

Don’t touch that dial!!!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

