New York Times writer Wajahat Ali, who has promised he’ll “gladly eat crow” if President Trump loses the election in November and leaves the Oval Office “voluntarily,” weighed in on the tight Senate race in South Carolina between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison, referring to Graham as “Lady G” in the process.

Maybe hackers got into his Twitter account because that’s exactly the kind of language that appeared on Joy Reid’s old blog after hackers inserted a bunch of homophobic content into it.

We thought a person’s sexuality was their own business, but plenty of people have taken cheap shots at Graham, including Reid, Peter Fonda, Chelsea Handler, Chris Evans, Patti LuPone, and more. Rep. Ilhan Omar told CNN that “lots of Americans” agree with her that Graham is compromised and President Trump is blackmailing him over his homosexuality.

Here’s Ali, who also called Graham a “bootlicking stain”:

Nyt writer calls Sen. Lindsey Graham “Lady G,” spreading an ugly smear with no supporting evidence pic.twitter.com/Ue7Q5cPOKu — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 19, 2020

“It’s not homophobia when WE do it” — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 19, 2020

The tolerant left….said no one ever. — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) September 19, 2020

Isn’t that all kinds of phobic, too? — Mr. SunMonstered (@SunMonstered) September 19, 2020

Casual homophobia to own the cons. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) September 19, 2020

Does the NYT believe there something wrong with homosexuality? — J Edgar Hoover’s NSA Database (@RichardTibbetts) September 19, 2020

Exactly. I don’t understand why the loving, compassionate left continues to welcome vile, slanderous homophobes like this bombthrower.. — Jack Jones (@abeligbod) September 19, 2020

When you recognize who these people are and to whom they bow, you won’t be shocked at anything they do or say. — ⚖️Justice For America ⚖️ (@LoganNewberry22) September 19, 2020

These media people are simply ugly. — Kim Conde (@kimconde752) September 19, 2020

Funny how you can be thrown off of Twitter for “deadnaming” a trans person but media types find no problem using homosexuality as a slur when it’s handy. Let’s assume Graham is gay; does that make it OK for a Times writer to call him “Lady G”? Preferred pronouns, please.

Here’s Ron Perlman gay-baiting Sen. Lindsey Graham because using gay sex as an insult is so woke https://t.co/9luZDslONY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 8, 2018

