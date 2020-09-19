https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-doesnt-rule-firing-fbi-director-wray-claims-antifa-not-group-organization/

President Trump did not rule out replacing FBI Director Wray over his claims Antifa is “not a group or an organization.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday said “white supremacists” make up the largest share of racially motivated terrorists in the United States.

He also claimed Antifa is not a group or an organization.

Wray made these statements during a testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.

TRENDING: Obama Statement on Ginsburg Demands GOP Senate Honors Her Dying ‘Instructions’ and Put Off Vote on Supreme Court Nominee Until New President Sworn In

“We look at Antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” Wray told lawmakers.

WATCH:

“We look at antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” FBI Dir. Wray testifies at House Homeland Security Committee hearing. https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/JnvHjFUVap — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2020

President Trump blasted Wray Thursday night and accused him of protecting Antifa!

“And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER!” Trump said in a tweet.

…And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER! https://t.co/yHLzB0RQ8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

Trump also slammed Wray for claiming Russia is meddling in the election and ‘denigrating Joe Biden.’

“But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out!” Trump tweeted.

But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! https://t.co/mH3vrHWvS8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

When asked if he’s considering replacing Wray, Trump before leaving the White House on Friday told reporters he’s “looking at a lot of different” things.

He says he disagreed with Wray, who told lawmakers yesterday Antifa is “not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.”

Asked if he’s considering replacing @FBI director Chris Wray, TRUMP before leaving WH tells reporters he’s “looking at a lot of different” things. He says he disagreed with Wray, who told lawmakers yday antifa is “not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

