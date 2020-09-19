https://illicitinfo.com/uncategorized/2020/09/19/president-trump-must-fill-the-vacancy-on-the-supreme-court-immediately-because-dems-are-planning-on-taking-election-to-h4p-the-supreme-court-opinion/

[Opinion] President Trump has made many promises to the ‘forgotten men and women’ who were left behind, many times by decisions handed down from the country’s highest court. He’s managed to keep a surprisingly high percentage of those promises.

With the passing of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the president has an opportunity to fulfill, what was perhaps, the most significant promise he made during his campaign… to change the ideological direction of the court for a generation or more.

Does anyone think for a second that a Democrat president with a Democrat Senate wouldn’t ramrod their candidate through?

Imagine for one horrifying moment the hyper-partisan NY State AG being on the SCOTUS. Because in a Biden Admin, you could almost bank on her being a nominee. https://t.co/ax4kANEcyV — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 19, 2020

Bottom line, any significant shifts in policy that Democrats achieve have been the result of judicial activism. They simply cannot achieve those gains through legislative action where the Constitution’s Framers intended that power to lie.

The reason is simple; the people can use elections to remove legislators who overstep the peoples’ will, whereas Supreme Court justices are immune to voter review.

This is why Democrat Senators disgraced themselves trying to block Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation with gross, unsubstantiated and downright false claims. They were intent on destroying a good man and accomplished jurist simply because he threatened their grip on power.

Following the announcement last night that Justice Ginsburg had passed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that he was committed to moving President Trump’s nominee, if one was forthcoming, to a vote on the floor of the Senate.

This morning, President Trump confirmed that he would be submitting a candidate while reminding Republican Senators that they had an obligation to the American people…

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

There are many sound reasons for conservatives to embrace the president’s call for bold and decisive action in the 44 days remaining until the election.

Not the least of which stems from Democrats main-in balloting scheme that promises to create post-election chaos on a level never before imagined.

With Biden having more than 600 lawfare attorneys on standby to force the decision on who won the election to the courts… there are the courts again… Trump (and the Americans who are counting on him) need another originalist on the court of last resort.

Arguments to the contrary are little more than partisan posturing and vacant historical precedent…

“Nineteen times between 1796 and 1968, presidents have sought to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in a presidential-election year while their party controlled the Senate. Ten of those nominations came before the election; nine of the ten were successful..” https://t.co/FGIkZgMmt7 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 19, 2020

As to the argument that 44 days isn’t enough time for the Senate to properly vet a candidate…

Even better than that, only 19 days to nominate and confirm Justice Stevens. https://t.co/jOHJvpPK9j — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 19, 2020

Complaints that no Supreme Court nomination should be made during a presidential election years… Well, no presidential impeachment should have been advanced during an election year, either.

Impeachment was all about the exercise of raw political power. We finally have a Republican president with the spine to exercise his Constitutional power… Welcome to the party, boys and girls.

Buckle up. If you think the hissy fit Dems have been throwing in burning down our cities has been atrocious… well, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Donald Trump has spent his adult years preparing for this fight, no one should expect him to shrink from this moment.

