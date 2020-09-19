https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/19/radical-left-threatens-riots-war-and-to-burn-it-down-if-rbg-replaced-n944513

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday evening sparked some very solemn responses from people of all political stripes.

While generally most would prefer to use the time immediately following the death of a public figure to remember their legacy, the political implications of RBG’s death left people on the Right and the Left to speculate about what will happen with the vacant seat left now on the highest court in the nation.

In fact, RBG’s death sparked a huge surge in donations on ActBlue.

But some on the Left started promising violence, not just political action.

This is it. It’s the fucking fight of our lives. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) September 19, 2020

Others, like podcaster Katie Herzog, hoped for the death of Mitch McConnell:

To clarify: I don’t want him to die. I just want him to be brain dead. I’m not a monster. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) September 19, 2020

But even that platitude was nothing compared to the tweet of Reza Aslan, formerly of CNN.

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

He wasn’t being metaphorical, either.

Over our dead bodies. Literally. https://t.co/rQbvuKakHU — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

Laura Bassett, a political writer who has written for GQ, The Washington Post, and other publications, also echoed this sentiment.

If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 18, 2020

She then clarified in a now-deleted tweet that she meant “more, bigger, riots.”

Others promised to “shut down” the country or Congress should the Senate take up the nomination of a replacement.

We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 18, 2020

Canadian political science professor at the University of Waterloo: pic.twitter.com/fKLCX3LGa4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

It’s gonna get ugly, folks.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

