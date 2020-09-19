https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f6736309c700521449a628f
Sir Keir confirmed on Sky’s Ridge on Sunday that he has been a vegetarian for many years, and that his wife Victoria was also one. But the Opposition Leader admitted that his meat-free diet was not ea…
Tropical Storm Beta has winds of 60 mph this morning and is around 205 Miles southeast of Galveston, Texas moving west-northwest at 3 mph slowly towards the Texas coast….
A compelling and unavoidable theme of Belarus’ popular protest movement calling for the removal of Alexander Lukashenko, now into its sixth week, is the central role played by women….
Guthrie Trapp, a studio and touring musician based in Nashville, said everyone at every level of the industry has been affected by pandemic shutdowns….