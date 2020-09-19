https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/19/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-says-mitch-mcconnell-moving-forward-on-rbg-replacement-in-violation-of-her-dying-wish/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is clutching her pearls over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying on Friday night that he’d be moving ahead with a vote on the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — never mind that within an hour of her death Sen. Chuck Schumer was trolling McConnell on Twitter and former CNN host Reza Aslan was tweeting that we “burn the entire f**king thing down” if they even TRY to replace Ginsburg.

Ocasio-Cortez waited almost 24 hours before she weighed in on McConnell, vilifying him for vowing to move forward with a nominee “in violation of her dying wishes.”

Apparently she wanted to retire under a female president and was counting on Hillary Clinton to win.

