Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is clutching her pearls over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying on Friday night that he’d be moving ahead with a vote on the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — never mind that within an hour of her death Sen. Chuck Schumer was trolling McConnell on Twitter and former CNN host Reza Aslan was tweeting that we “burn the entire f**king thing down” if they even TRY to replace Ginsburg.

Ocasio-Cortez waited almost 24 hours before she weighed in on McConnell, vilifying him for vowing to move forward with a nominee “in violation of her dying wishes.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Mitch McConnell: “This is a man who does not care about a dying woman’s final wish.” pic.twitter.com/rISUJRsa5D — The Hill (@thehill) September 19, 2020

“There is no requirement to fulfill the politically-based last wishes of those who’ve been appointed to the bench. That’s not how this works. Rest in Peace, Justice Ginsburg. You absolutely deserve that. But your SCOTUS seat is not yours to give.” — Betty Howell 🇺🇸 (@MacBetty) September 19, 2020

Show me where you read that in the Constitution, lady. @AOC @RepAOC — ♱ Mr. Will ♱ (@Dudeteronomy) September 19, 2020

(raises hand) I dont care about her dying wish either. Regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with whether a SC nominee goes forward, RBG’s “dying wish” is entirely irrelevant. Make a choice. But either way, dont hide behind “dying wish” as a justification – it’s not. — Atnor (@Atnor) September 19, 2020

@AOC…..dying wish or not…..it is not up to her… — cwilliams1113wy (@cwilliams1113wy) September 19, 2020

Imagine being this breathtakingly stupid. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 19, 2020

Violation of dying wish? Really? — bayougeauxrealla (@bayougeauxreal1) September 19, 2020

Funny, I’ve looked and for the life of me I cannot find “dying woman’s final wish” anywhere in the Constitution regarding SCOTUS nominations. Or anything else frankly. — Jellenne (@jellen805) September 19, 2020

That appeals to lowest denominator emotional response. It’s not the job of an elected official to fulfill anyone’s dying wish. That is the family’s decision. — Mini (@Mini19108086) September 19, 2020

I am looking through the Constitution for the “dying wish” clause, but I just can’t seem to find it — Errrrn 🇺🇸🍀🇭🇺 (@hungrish69) September 19, 2020

It doesn’t matter what her dying wish was. Her words though were interesting: “installed”. Apparently she was in on it. They have the entire year to confirm. It will get done. — MCODevGuy (@otownguy) September 19, 2020

Constitution trumps the “dying wish” myth, but thanks for playing. — Bob Dugan (@Dugan8498) September 19, 2020

We don’t care about her political last wish which was likely made up. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) September 19, 2020

Can someone PLEASE, for the love of GOD, educate this child? — Caffeine Queendividual with a Cervix (and BEWBS) (@Philly_Hoosier) September 19, 2020

I’m sorry for RGB and her family However, our government is not run on emotion. I know this is not the Dem narrative which is to try to control us with guilt and shaming—We’re not buying it—- We are a Constitutional Republic!!!! — Let_Freedom_Ring (@LindaNDanny) September 19, 2020

Why are we pretending that Ginsburg’s wishes are relevant to this discussion? If she wanted to maintain the balance on the court, she would’ve retired during Obama’s first six years in office. — Marlo Ck (@MarloCk999) September 19, 2020

Apparently she wanted to retire under a female president and was counting on Hillary Clinton to win.

If Scalia’s “dying wish” was that a conservative judge was named as a replacement or that the process was put on hold until after the 2016 election… Would @AOC have demanded that be the process followed, or would she have fought it, since dying wishes are irrelevant? — John Christopher (@CapnTact) September 19, 2020

Nobody believes this was her final wish. If it is, I have lost ALL respect for her. What decent person would not use their final wish for their children, grandchildren, friends and family. I was with my mom and dad. Their thoughts were about us. I don’t believe she ever said it. — DeeDee Catmama (@speechteacher19) September 19, 2020

My mom’s dying wish was that Obama and Hillary go to jail. — PattyJean (@patmundt) September 19, 2020

My friend just died and her dying wish was to end socialism. Thanks AOC, really cool rule! — RevMalthus🔱 (@Malthusian_Trad) September 19, 2020

My grandma wished that AOC will resign before she died. But that’s not how things work sorry. — Neil Glass (@neiltwtting) September 19, 2020

If my dying wish is “please plant a tree in my name”, then yeah, I expect it to be followed. But if my dying wish is “alter the course of the law in this nation for the next generation”, I should expect to be ignored — Isaiah Taylor (@realictaylor) September 19, 2020

The seat was RBG’s property and she gets to bequeath it to her ideological heir. It’s estate law, people. — Jack Jones (@abeligbod) September 19, 2020

I missed the part of the Constitution where he’s supposed to care. — just alan (@JustJustalan) September 19, 2020

Ma’am, I just wanted a gin and tonic. — Stephen Thomas (@SThom2682) September 19, 2020

