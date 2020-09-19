https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ricin-poison-castor-beans-terrorism/2020/09/19/id/987769

A package addressed to President Donald Trump containing the poison ricin was intercepted by law enforcement this week, according to CNN.

Two law enforcement officials told CNN the offsite screening facility of White House mail was sorted out and tested. Two tests confirmed the presence of ricin, a naturally growing poison bean that can be ground up and dangerous if ingested or injected, according to experts.

The package is now a subject of an investigation by Secret Service and the FBI, per the report.

Ricin is a toxic compound extracted from castor beans and have been used in terror plots. It can be deployed via powder, pellet, mist or an acid.

Ingested ricin “causes nausea, vomiting, and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and death by collapse of the circulatory system,” according to the report.

