(NATIONAL POST) Shadowy Islamic State (ISIL) leader Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla is in fact a former supergrass informant used by the U.S. to gain intelligence on 88 jihadist fighters, new documents indicate.

Twelve years ago, before he had risen to the top of the terror group — he would eventually replace Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi after the latter’s death in October 2019 — al-Mawla is reported to have given up the names of his fellow extremists after being detained.

A new trove of previously classified documents, the Daily Mail reports, have been released by the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. military academy West Point. The documents come from interrogation reports at the time of al-Mawla’s capture in Mosul, Iraq, in January 2008.

