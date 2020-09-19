https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/19/reports-secret-service-intercepted-package-containing-ricin-that-was-addressed-to-president-trump/

Just when you thought the week couldn’t get more insane, we get these reports:

From the Washington Examiner:

CNN broke the news on Saturday that the package was intercepted at a mail facility over the past few days, and tests confirmed it contained ricin, a deadly toxin that is naturally occurring in castor beans.

The Washington field office of the FBI told the Washington Examiner, “The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.”

Fortunately all mail sent to the White House in screened in advance.

Probably a good idea.

