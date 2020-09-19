https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/revenge-of-antifa-nerds-swordfight/

Meanwhile in Seattle (and other up and coming marxist utopias)…

Seattle’s Hardwick Hardware closes after 88 years due to crime, taxes

“We’ve been here almost nine decades,” Hardwick said. “[Customers have] given a lot of condolences and they wish us the best where we’re going, and they say it’s a sad day that we’re closing. Seattle has changed and I usually respond that, ‘Well, we don’t fit into the new utopia, which unfortunately is burning down.’”

