Leftist Rob Reiner appeared to make extreme remarks on Saturday about the upcoming Supreme Court battle, saying that Democrats needed to “use” “powerful weapons” in “war” against Republicans.

Reiner’s remarks come after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died late on Friday afternoon at 87-years-old.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave,” Reiner claimed. “This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them.”

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt responded to Reiner, writing: “It isn’t war. Dems have no weapons. @senatemajldr issued a very respectful statement about the passing of a great American. Other than that Rob, you got it right.”

It isn’t war. Dems have no weapons. @senatemajldr issued a very respectful statement about the passing of a great American. Other than that Rob, you got it right. https://t.co/hR5vkgHwqO — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 19, 2020

Reiner’s comments come after some leftists threatened riots in response to any attempt by the GOP to fill the SCOTUS vacancy before the election, which Republicans have every constitutional right to do.

Reza Aslan, who used to have a show on CNN, responded by writing: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f***ing thing down.”

