An early morning shooting in Rochester, New York killed two people and injured 14 others, according to the Democrats & Chronicle.

Police in Rochester arriving at the scene were met by 100 people scrambling throughout the street in a “very chaotic scene,” according to acting Rochester Police Chief Mark Simmons.

“We could see and observe multiple victims of gunshot wounds at that time,” Simmon said.

The two unidentified victims were both between ages 18 and 22, according to police. But no suspects have been arrested yet and police haven’t identified the suspects.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportion, if you ask me,” Simmons said. “Sixteen victims is unheard of.”

Simmons said the shooting occurred during “some type of backyard party.” He added that the police didn’t know about the gathering before responding to the shooting.

“Non-essential gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings and holiday picnics remain prohibited,” Democrats & Chronicle said.

