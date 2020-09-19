https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/rules-little-people-pelosi-admits-attended-mass-san-francisco-rest-state-locked-video/

Rules are for the little people.

Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi broke Democrat Governor Newsom’s rules and attended Catholic mass in San Francisco during the lockdown.

The rest of the state is forbidden from attending church services.

And the Democrat governor has threatened several religious communities with fines for holding church service.

“With all due respect to my archbishop, I think we should follow science on this, and faith & science are sometimes counter to each other” — @ErikRosalesNews asked @SpeakerPelosi whether churches in San Francisco should be allowed to re-open if they adhere to safety precautions. pic.twitter.com/BgXr05fXd7 — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) September 18, 2020

Earlier this month Speaker Pelosi was caught going to the salon for a blow dry.

Salons are also shut down in the state.

Catholic News Agency reported:

After San Francisco’s archbishop called on the city to reopen churches for indoor Masses, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he should listen to the “science,” but admitted she had recently attended a church service in the city, possibly in violation of public health orders. “With all due respect to my archbishop, I think we should follow science on this,” Pelosi told reporters at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. “I don’t know if [San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone] was speaking as our pastor or as a lobbyist—advocate. But whatever it is, I am sure that he must have meant [reopen churches] if it is scientifically safe, rather than jeopardizing people’s health if they want to go to Church,” she added. Center for American Liberty CEO Harmeet Dhillon is available for interview to discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitting on Friday that she has attended church services in San Francisco despite the local and state prohibition.

