Footage from an interview with NPR shows the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg denouncing the Democrats’ push to stack the Supreme Court of the United States.

The video shows Ginsberg being asked about the number of justices on SCOTUS and she said, “There is no fixed number in the Constitution. So this court has had as few as five, as many as ten. Nine seems to be a good number, and it’s been that way for a long time.”

She added, “I have heard there are some on the Democrat side who would like to increase the number of judges.” She mentioned that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s wanted to stack SCOTUS, and she made clear she thought “it was a bad idea.”

Ginsberg addressed the problem of the court appearing partisan, then said, “If anything would make the court appear partisan, it would be…one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, it was only to enlarge the number of justices so we would have more people vote the way we wanted them to.’”

FLASHBACK: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg chastises Democrats on court packing, calling it a “bad idea” and “partisan.” “9 seems to be a good number… I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried… I am not at all in favor of that…”pic.twitter.com/pLO3MBd2BJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 19, 2020

On September 18, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Justice Ginsburg died from “complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer,” according to a statement from SCOTUS. She was 87-years-old.

