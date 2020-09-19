https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517208-sanders-knocks-mcconnell-hes-going-against-ginsburgs-dying-wishes

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersKenosha will be a good bellwether in 2020 Biden’s fiscal program: What is the likely market impact? McConnell accuses Democrats of sowing division by ‘downplaying progress’ on election security MORE (I-Vt.) slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE (R-Ky.) late Friday night after the announcement that Republicans will move to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE.

Sanders argued that a quick vote in the Senate on a new justice would defy Ginsberg’s “dying wishes.”

“Unfortunately, Sen. McConnell has decided to go against Justice Ginsburg’s dying wishes and is cementing a shameful legacy of brazen hypocrisy,” Sanders said in a tweet.

Ginsberg, days before her death said in a statement that her “most fervent wish” was that she wouldn’t be replaced “until a new president is installed.”

“The right thing to do here is clear, and Senate Republicans know it,” the former presidential candidate continued. “We should let voters decide. Period.”

The criticism against McConnell came after the Republican leader said in a statement released hours after Ginsburg’s death was announced that “President Trump Donald John TrumpObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

“Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise,” McConnell said in the statement shared on Twitter.

The Supreme Court announced Friday night that Ginsburg, who served on the high court for more than 27 years, died at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

Sanders’ remarks echoed an earlier tweet from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerPelosi orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor Ginsburg Ginsburg in statement before her death said she wished not to be replaced until next president is sworn in Democrats call for NRA Foundation to be prohibited from receiving donations from federal employees MORE (D-N.Y.), who said that “this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

McConnell released a statement in 2016 similar to that of Schumer after the death of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Republicans in 2016 blocked former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Senate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg Cruz: Trump should nominate a Supreme Court justice next week MORE’s Supreme Court pick Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: ‘The fate of our rights’ depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE from receiving a confirmation hearing, arguing at the time that a Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled during a presidential election year.

