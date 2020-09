https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/schumer-freaks-vacancy-not-filled-new-president/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 Friday evening surrounded by family at her home.

Ginsburg battled cancer over the years and ultimately died due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wasted no time getting political.

