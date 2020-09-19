https://www.zerohedge.com/political/secret-service-intercepts-highly-toxic-ricin-sent-white-house

Just as the presidential race has been upended by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Secret Service has intercepted a piece of mail addressed to the White House containing the lethal poison ricin, according to media reports.

It’s not clear where or when the mail was intercepted, though authorites are saying the letter may have been sent from Canada, per the NYT.

Ricin is made from the by-products of producing castor oil, which is made from the castor oil plant, otherwise known as Ricinus communis. It’s a highly potent toxin, and it has no known antidote. The poison gained renewed notoriety after being featured in a notable plot arch from the TV show “Breaking Bad”.

The White House hasn’t yet commented on the news, which was first reported by the NYT and a handful of other media organizations citing unidentified sources who have reportedly been briefed on the matter.

Though the identity of whoever sent this substance has yet to be ascertained, some on the right couldn’t help but note the timing, coming so soon after the death of Justice Ginsburg, and amid an outpouring of hysteria accusing Trump of ‘destroying American Democracy.’

BREAKING: The Secret Service just intercepted a package addressed to President Trump which contained Ricin These are the lengths the left is willing to go to stop him from filling a Supreme Court seat. Pray for the president. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 19, 2020

To be sure, some of the videos shared to social media have been pretty disturbing.

Back in 2013, a Mississippi man sent ricin to the White House, and a Republican senator, in a bizarre attempt to frame a rival. The lurid story got plenty of play in the press, but the culprit, James Everett Dutscke, was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

