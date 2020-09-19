https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f6760609c700521449a64c9
Lady Swire describes Michael Gove as ‘bonkers’ in her book and has now said she believes he is ‘dangerous’ and ‘dishonest with his ambition’ in an interview ahead of the release of her memoirs….
Justin Savoie, 24, plead guilty to felony weapons charges in Lafourche Parish District Court on Friday – nine months after cops discovered the gun in the unlikely hiding place during a pat down….
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” that Democratic lawmakers have “arrows in our quiver,” when asked if impeachment was a possibility to stop a lame-duc…
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed confidence that Washington’s bid to unilaterally reimpose UN sanctions on his country will fail, noting that even US allies oppose the decision….