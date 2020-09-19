https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/spirit-airlines-flight-attendant-threatens-passenger-arrest-patriotic-face-covering-not-legal-according-cdc-video/

A Spirit Airlines flight attendant was caught on video harassing a male passenger for his patriotic face covering.

100 Percent Fed Up shares the incredible exchange that took place:

I’m wearing a mask.

No.

What do you have underneath this? This is not legal to wear.

I’m wearing a mask—Legal by who? Legal by who? What’s wrong with my mask?

It is not legal according to the CDC.

Really?

Really. That’s why I handed you a mask.

Show me those rules.

I don’t have to show you the rules.

Well, I don’t have to wear the mask that you gave me. I’m wearing the mask that I have. I’ve been on 20 flights, okay? I’ve literally been on 20 flights with this same exact mask. Alright? I’m done talking.

Well, so am I. And I’ll have the authorities waiting for you when we land.

Okay, sounds good.

Watch:

Notice the screenshot of the flight attendant, who’s pulling his mask down below his nose to address the passenger.

Spirit Airlines was blasted in the comments under passenger “‘Michael’s” tweet.

After a Twitter user (John V) called them out, Spirit responded by saying “the CDC cautions that gators may not be effective.” The CDC doesn’t say they are not acceptable, nor does it say they shouldn’t be worn on a flight. They certainly don’t recommend arresting passengers who wear bandanas on their faces.

Spirit Airlines’ reply to “John V”: Safety is Spirit Airlines’ first priority. The CDC cautions that gaiters may not be effective, and we require Guests to double up gaiters so they’re dual-layered. We welcome Guests who wants to show their pride with an American flag on a face covering that meets with our policy.

Safety is Spirit Airlines’ first priority. The CDC cautions that gaiters may not be effective, and we require Guests to double up gaiters so they’re dual-layered. We welcome Guests who wants to show their pride with an American flag on a face covering that meets with our policy. — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) September 18, 2020

This Twitter user asks why they require face coverings at all when they’re packing their flights, with no social distancing?

Why even force people to wear masks when spirit airlines are filling every single seat on a flight. Absolutely, no social distancing at all. Kind of defeats the purpose. 🙄 — Tracy Burgett Trobaugh (@rucrazy_97) September 18, 2020

Did the Spirit flight attendant have any right to tell the passenger to take off his mask and replace it with one of his choosing?

Was the Spirit flight attendant upset over the patriotic face covering, because the CDC website does not prohibit the use of a bandana to cover your face on an airplane?

CDC recommends that you wear masks in public settings around people who don’t live in your household and when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others. Masks help stop the spread of COVID-19 to others.

Wear masks with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19 Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin Masks should be worn by people two years and older Masks should NOT be worn by children younger than two, people who have trouble breathing, or people who cannot remove the mask without assistance Do NOT wear masks intended for healthcare workers, for example, N95 respirators CDC does not recommend the use of gaiters or face shields. Evaluation of these face covers is on-going but effectiveness is unknown at this time.



