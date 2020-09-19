https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/susan-collins-joins-murkowski-releases-statement-not-believe-senate-vote-nominee-prior-election/

Senator Susan Collins joined Senator Lisa Murkowski on Saturday afternoon. The Maine RINO said she does not believe their should be a vote for the SCOTUS nominee prior to the November 3rd election.

She is just fine with Democrats stealing in November — which they very well could do with a 4-4 Supreme Court!

What a disgrace.

Collins is in another tight senate race at home in Maine.

My statement on the Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/jvYyDN5gG4 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 19, 2020

