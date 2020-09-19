https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f66d3c09c700521449a5efd
California should replace outdated technology and overhaul poor policies that have delayed unemployment benefits to those left jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a strike team appointe…
Majak Daw is one of 11 players let go from North Melbourne’s roster this week in an overhaul following a poor 2020 season which sees them in contention for the wooden spoon….
Protest leaders submit their demands for reforms to police as they announce a major strike in October….
Christie Lee Turner is suing the state government for nearly $900,000 in damages after the alleged incidences at Murgon in rural Queensland in 2015 and 2016….
Amy Coney Barrett, 48, and Barbara Lagoa, 52, are the front runners for Trump’s Supreme Court nomination….